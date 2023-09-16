Tinubu And I Have Not Met Since He Became President -Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has refuted claims that he has agreed to work with the government of President Bola Tinubu.

The African Examiner recalls that during the week, a video went viral on social media showing Obasanjo in a conversation with Tinubu as the former president telling the present “If you are ready to give me job, I am ready to do it”.

According to the promoters of the post, this meeting happened during the 80th birthday reception of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday.



Reacting, Obasanjo in a statement by his spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta on Saturday, stated that the news is not true as the video is false and sickening.

The former Nigerian leader tasked the proponents of the post not to use his influence to gain relevance.

The statement reads: “One, I have not seen Bola Tinubu since he visited me in my house in Abeokuta when he was campaigning. Secondly, I was at the church and NOT the reception for Alake’s 80th birthday reception.

“To put the content of the video in proper perspective, it happened that during Tinubu’s visit to his house last year, he met the former President playing his favorite traditional game (ayo) and he started the banter, jokingly telling the former President that, he was shocked to see him playing the Ayo game at that time of the day.

“Spontaneously, as he was getting up from his chair to welcome him and other accompanying visitors, Obasanjo responded: “when I don’t have job. If you are ready to give me job, I am ready to do it.

“Shortly after, Tinubu was heard praying for longevity on Obasanjo’s life, as they both walked into the sitting room with others. This is however contrary to the meaning the viral video is putting out as Obasanjo says, “I am not looking for work and I am not working with anyone as the fake news puts out. Those who are looking for people to work with Bola Tinubu should look outside Obasanjo.”





