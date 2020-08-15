BREAKING: APC Chieftain, Lanre Rasak, Dies

By Niyi Adeyi, Lagos

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Lanre Rasak is dead.

Reports say he died Saturday morning at Reddington Hospital, Lagos, after a brief illness.

Chief was 74 years old.

Mr Rasak was a member of Lagos Governor’s Advisory Council.

Meanwhile, Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed sadness over Chief Rasak’s death.

He said: “I am saddened by the death of one of our political leaders in Lagos APC, Chief Lanre Razak.

“He was a loyal party man and committed democrat, with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He was an extremely loyal politician, who did his best for our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“Chief Razak served his people and Lagos State passionately as Chairman of Epe Local Government Area and Commissioner of Public Transportation.

“He brought a lot of development to Epe as a council boss and also made a lot of positive contributions to turn around public transportation in Lagos during his tenure as a member of the State Executive Council.

“Chief Razak was a great politician, a strong party man and an advocate of masses oriented programmes.

“His support for our T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda was exemplary. He always propelled us to do more for the people of Lagos State.

“There is no doubting the fact that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly the people of Epe, the Lagos East Senatorial District and the State as a whole.”