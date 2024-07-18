Tinubu Appoints New Head Of Civil Service Of The Federation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with effect from August 14, 2024.

Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said Walson-Jack was appointed as Federal Permanent Secretary in 2017 and has served in several ministries.

The new appointee will take over from the incumbent Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who is due to retire on August 13, 2024.

While thanking the outgoing Head of Service for her stewardship, Tinubu tasked the incoming Head of Service to discharge her duties with innovative flair, integrity, and stringent adherence to the extant rules and regulations of the Civil Service of the Federation.