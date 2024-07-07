Tinubu Approves Group Life Assurance For Troops

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has expressed his commitment to building a well-equipped and truly professional Army that will remain the pride of the nation.

The President’s message was delivered at the grand finale of the 2024 Nigerian Army Day celebration at the Maxwell Khobe Cantonment in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Saturday.

Delivering the President’s message at the occasion, Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, reinstated the Federal Government’s commitment to the welfare of soldiers.

He said the President has approved the payment of a group life assurance for soldiers who died in the line of duty.

The one-week-long celebrations came to a climax on Saturday at the parade ground of Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, headquarters of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, in the Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

Senior military officers including service chiefs and heads of para-military agencies including governors of Plateau and Taraba states as well as retired military officers and traditional leaders were among the dignitaries who graced the occasion.

In his welcome address, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, assured troops of the Army’s determination to secure every land from terrorists.

Highlights of the occasion include the display of the Army armament and newly acquired helicopters. An aviation pavilion was also commissioned at the event.