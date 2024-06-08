Tinubu Better Than Atiku, Peter Obi, Says Okupe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former presidential aide, Doyin Okupem says President Bola Tinubu was the best among all the 2023 presidential candidates.

Okupe stated this when he appeared on Channels Television saying that Tinubu is better than the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi and the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar regarding capacity.

Okupe said: “Let me tell you, of all the people that actually ran for President in 2023, by the benefit of hindsight, Bola Tinubu is the best.

“I have seen Peter Obi, I have been with Atiku Abubakar, I also knew Bola Tinubu many years ago.

“I have not seen him in the last 7 to 8 years, that is not the point but he is the best in terms of capability, commitment and knowledge.”

It will be recalled that Tinubu defeated Atiku and Obi and emerged victorious in the 2023 presidential election.