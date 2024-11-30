Ex-Aviation Minister Chidoka Resigns From PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said he is leaving politics to focus on his non-profitable organisation, Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, a nonpartisan research institute to join hands with other Nigerians who are interested in reforming the political system in Nigeria.

“Earlier today, I sent a letter to my ward in Anambra State resigning officially from the PDP. I am leaving the PDP, I am leaving politic for some time, I am focusing on the Athena Centre,” Chidoka said on the programme.

“I will work in concert with other Nigerians who want us to reform the political system to bring evidence-based governance and to support it. So, effective today, I am no longer a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.”

In the resignation letter addressed to the PDP Chairman of Obosi Ward in Anambra State which he letter made available to Channels Television, Chidoka thanked the party for the opportunity it gave him to serve the country in different capacities.

He recalled that it was under the party he became the Corps Marshal of the FRSC and later a senior minister.

However, he said that his current focus is on the Athena Centre which demands his full attention and requires him to take a neutral stance free from partisan affiliation.