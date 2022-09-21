Tinubu Is “My Respected Elder Brother” – Peter Obi

Tinubu Is “My Respected Elder Brother” – Peter ObiLatest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, says the All Progressive Congress Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is his “respected elder brother”.
He stated this during in an interview on #WithChude.
Obi said: “Tinubu is my respected elder brother. The only thing I’m saying is where we are today. It is a job that requires physical and mental energy, because the country is in a mess. It’s a 24-hour job.
“They have contributed one way or the other in the past and they have to be respected and recognised in due time, but I just tried to explain that because they contributed in the past and everything doesn’t necessarily mean that they have to stay forever and ever.”
