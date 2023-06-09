Mphoko Son Released From Jail

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Zimbabwe Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko’s son, Siqokoqela

who was last month jailed for an effective 20 years for raping his

niece on three occasions and threatening her with death, has been

released on $200 000 bail pending appeal against conviction and

sentence.

Siqokoqela was in May sentenced to 20 years in jail by Bulawayo

regional magistrate Elijah Singano for the rape, as well as escaping

from lawful custody.

His lawyer Thabekhulu Dube of Ncube and Partners challenged the

conviction through an appeal to the High Court in Bulawayo and Justice

Evangelista Kabasa granted bail on Thursday.

As part of the bail conditions, Siqokoqela was ordered to reside at

his given address until the matter is finalised, report once every

last Friday of the month to police to surrender title deeds to his

home.

The State was not opposed to the bail application.

The defence counsel highlighted that the trial court erred by ignoring

the fact that evidence presented before the courts noted that the

identification of the person who violated the complainant was

discovered after threats by the mother of the complainant.

This led to both state and defence counsel raising issues of

admissibility of the application based on the fact that the complaint

was made after threats by the complainant’s mother.

Bulawayo Regional magistrate Elijah Singano said the juvenile’s rights

were violated.

Siqokoqela, (44) had pleaded not guilty to the charges arguing that it

was a conspiracy by some family

members.

The trial magistrate had ruled that the age difference between the

accused and the victim was three

times hence showing the low morality of the accused.

Siqokoqela had been further slapped with two months in jail for

escaping from lawful custody and the sentence was to run concurrently

with the 20 year jail term.

the Mphoko family has been making headlines lately over internal feuds

that ended up spilling to the public fora.

His father the former Vice President left Government unceremoniously

after the dethronement of former President Mugabe in 2017 and has been

in and out of the courts.