Tinubu Orders Release Of Minors Detained Over #Endbadgovernance Protest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate release of the minors arrested during the End Bad Governance protests.

Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, made the disclosure on Monday in Abuja when he addressed State House correspondents.

Idris said that Mr Lateef Fagbemi, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, was asked to drop all charges against the minors immediately and ensure their release.

“There have been enquiries and commentaries about the fate of the minors arrested by the Nigerian Police that were undergoing some legal processes. You also saw what happened in the courtroom.

“And as a result of that, Mr President, because of his very deep commitment to democracy and the rule of law, and without prejudice to the legal processes, has directed the immediate release of all the minors,” he said.

He added that the President also directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to ensure the welfare of the minors and reunion with their parents or guardians.

Idris said the President also directed that an administrative committee be set up immediately to be headed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs to look at all issues surrounding the arrest, detention, treatment, and release of the minors.

According to the minister, Tinubu directed that all law enforcement agents involved in the arrest and legal processes should be investigated.

He added that anyone found to have committed any infractions, appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against them. (NAN)