Tinubu, Osinbajo Are In Good Terms – Buhari’s Aide, Ojudu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Babafemi Ojudu, the Political Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that there is no rift between Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Ojudu stated that both Tinubu and Osinbajo are in the same political family.

He made this known in a statement that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not given the nod for any politicking.

Ojudu stated this as he reacted to a live TV programme where “two persons supposedly representing Asiwaju Support Group and Osinbajo Support Group were pitched against each other”.

Ojudu said: “As a law abiding citizen, Osinbajo will not commence any act in this regard until INEC blows the whistle, and in any case the VP (Osinbajo) has not indicated interest in the 2023 elections.”

Ruling out any rift, Ojudu added: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are members of the same party.

“Osinbajo regards Tinubu as a respected leader of a political family to which he belongs and will therefore, not for any reason endorse an endeavor that seeks to pitch them against each other.”

He further cautioned those trying to insist a crack among the APC’s chieftains to stop as “Osinbajo and Tinubu’s relationship dates way back and it shall continue to wax strong”.























