Tinubu Sends Condolences To King Of Morocco Over Earthquake Incident

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has extended condolences to King Mohammed VI of Morocco following Saturday’s devastating earthquake in his homeland, which claimed many lives.

A statement issued on Saturday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said Tinubu commiserated with all families who lost loved ones and all those otherwise affected by the tragedy, while wishing full and swift recovery to those who were injured.

Tinubu assured the government and people of Morocco that prayers and thoughts of Nigerians are with them during this difficult moment of tragedy.

“In the face of this adversity, Nigeria will continue to stand in solidarity with Morocco as they recover, rebuild and come out stronger than ever from this unfortunate event,” the President assured.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



