BREAKING: Body Of MD Fourscore Homes, Femi Osibona, Recovered From Ikoyi Collapsed Building

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Lagos, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, November 4th, 2021





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The body of the Managing Director, Fourscore Homes, Femi Osibona, has been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed Ikoyi building.

Fourscore Homes is the firm constructing the 21-storey building which collapsed on Monday, on Gerrard Road in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The National Emergency Management Agency confirmed this to TheCable on Thursday evening after rescuers discovered the body.



So far, authorities have announced 39 recovered bodies from the rubble.

