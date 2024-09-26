Tottenham Face Man City In English League Cup Fourth Round (FULL FIXTURES)Latest Headlines, Sports News Thursday, September 26th, 2024
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City will face Tottenham in the fourth round of the English League Cup final.
The draw was made on Wednesday after the third-round games. Man City’s game will be a repeat of the 2020/21 League Cup final which Pep Guardiola’s side won 1-0 thanks to an Aymeric Laporte header.
Elsewhere, Brighton will take on Liverpool while Manchester United host Leicester City.
The games will be played in the week commencing October 28th, 2024.
Full League Cup Fourth Round Fixtures
Below are the fourth-round League Cup fixtures for the 2024/2025 season:
Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday
Southampton v Stoke
Tottenham v Manchester City
AFC Wimbledon or Newcastle v Chelsea
Manchester United v Leicester
Brighton v Liverpool
Preston v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
