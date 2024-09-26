Tottenham Face Man City In English League Cup Fourth Round (FULL FIXTURES)

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City will face Tottenham in the fourth round of the English League Cup final.

The draw was made on Wednesday after the third-round games. Man City’s game will be a repeat of the 2020/21 League Cup final which Pep Guardiola’s side won 1-0 thanks to an Aymeric Laporte header.

Elsewhere, Brighton will take on Liverpool while Manchester United host Leicester City.

The games will be played in the week commencing October 28th, 2024.

Full League Cup Fourth Round Fixtures

Below are the fourth-round League Cup fixtures for the 2024/2025 season:

Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday

Southampton v Stoke

Tottenham v Manchester City

AFC Wimbledon or Newcastle v Chelsea

Manchester United v Leicester

Brighton v Liverpool

Preston v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace