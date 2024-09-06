Tragedy As Kenyan School Fire Kills 17 Pupils

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No less than 17 pupils were killed after a fire razed down Hillside Endarasha Academy, a boarding primary school in Kenya’s Nyeri county.

The fire started late Thursday night and it injured over 14 people.

There are speculations that the death toll could increase as more than a dozen have been taken to hospital with severe burns.

Resila Onyango, spokesperson for the Kenya national police service, stated that the bodies were “burnt beyond recognition”.

Onyango further disclosed that the cause of the fire is yet to be as ascertained, however, the service “will update the public when we know more”.

According to the police, more than 150 pupils were in the dormitory when the inferno began around midnight local time.

Local reports suggest that the rapid spread of the fire was because of the timber the school is made from as one of the dormitories where the students stayed was burnt down which led to the death of 16 in one fell swoop.