Ex-NYSC DG, Tsiga, Regains Freedom From Abductors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The former Director General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig,-Gen Maharazu Tsiga (rtd) has regained freedom from bandits.

A family member of the General, Malam Suleiman Tsiga confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Katsina on Wednesday.

According to Tsiga, the former DG who was released on Wednesday, is in good condition but receiving medical attention at an undisclosed location.

Tsiga was abducted alongside an unspecified number of people on Feb. 6, at his residence in Tsiga, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina.

The suspected gunmen reportedly demanded N250m for his release but later reduced it to N50 million.

However, the source did not disclose if a ransom was paid before he was released. (NAN)