New Enugu Police Boss Warns Personnel Against Extortion, Misconducts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state Commissioner of Police, Mammam Bitrus Giwa has warned policemen in his command against all forms of misconduct, including extortion, saying personnel caught in the act will be made to face the music.

He handed down the warning on Thursday during a town hall stakeholders meeting convened by the command to commemorate the maiden edition of the National Police Day Celebrations.

The CP, who assumed office a few weeks ago, threatened to send any policeman that extorts civilians to harsh areas where they will not see anybody to extort.

Commissioner Giwa, promised that the command will continue to hold stakeholders meetings to get feedback from the people.

He urged anybody with useful information that would help in clamping down on criminal elements in the state to always feel free to approach him, because of his open door policy.

The Commissioner applauded the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah for his support to the Command, stressing that he has made huge investment in security with a view to ensuring that the state is adequately secured.

He said he was amazed when he saw the Enugu Command and Control Center, stating that governor Mbah, has done noble in his effort towards securing the lives and property of Citizens of the state.

The Commissioner equally advised the citizens of the state to always insist on the position of the Inspector General of Police on searching phones.

He, though, explained that citizens should also know that there are conditions where phones can be searched but insisted that it is not on the road.

The town meeting held at the Enugu Sports club, was attended by top police officers, the media, civil society groups, traditional and religious leaders, amongst others.