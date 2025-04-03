Abbo: Akpabio Behaves Like An Emperor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Elisha Abbo, a former senator who represented Adamawa north, has stated that Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, carries out the affairs of the upper legislative chamber like an emperor.

Abbo made this revelation on Wednesday when he featured on ‘Prime Time’, a programme on Arise Television.

The former lawmaker stated this as he reacted to the suspension and other sanctions meted to the senator representing Kogi central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

It is worth recalling that Senator Natasha was suspended on March 6 for “gross misconduct” after she exchanged words with Akpabio during plenary.

Also, the senate committee also recommended that her salaries, allowances, and those of her legislative aides be suspended. Also, her security detail was withdrawn and it will last for the duration of the suspension.

Reacting, Abbo stated that the withdrawal of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s security detail made her exposed to danger.



“He (Akpabio) sat like the emperor that he claims he is and said the woman (Natasha) should be suspended for six months,” Abbo said.

“He also withdrew her security, stopped payment of her salary, barred her from being seen near the national assembly building, and even ordered the inspector general of police not to provide her with security.

“In another way, he exposed her to be killed.

“When you withdraw somebody’s security — which is not right — that means you are exposing them to be killed.

“The IG realised that it was not a good thing to do because if tomorrow they hear that Natasha is killed, something will happen.”

The former lawmaker stated that Akpabio’s handling of the issue was unfair as he cited the senate president’s past conduct in the 8th senate, where a dispute with former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was amicably resolved.