‘Let’s Work Together,’ Okphebholo Tells Ighodalo After Tribunal Victory

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has reached out to his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart, Asue Ighodalo, shortly after the state tribunal affirmed him as the governor of the state, asking that they put their political differences aside.

”The Governor calls upon all citizens, including the opposition and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, to join hands in the spirit of unity and work together for the progress of Edo State,” Okpebholo said.

”It is time to put aside partisan differences and focus on the common goal of building a better future for our State.”

A three-member panel headed by Justice Wilfred Kpochi dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, against the outcome of the September 21, 2024, governorship election.

In its judgment, the panel ruled that the petitioners failed to call competent witnesses to prove the allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

In response to the judgment, Governor Okpebholo, in a signed statement by the

The Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, thanked the indigenes of the state for their unwavering support.

“This victory is not mine alone, but a victory for every citizen and resident of Edo State. It is a mandate to continue the work we have started, to build a state where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. We remain committed to our promise of good governance, transparency, and inclusive development.”

”The administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo remains focused on delivering on its campaign promises and will not be distracted by frivolous litigation. The administration is committed to serving the people of Edo State with dedication and integrity.”