Trending Stories On Twitter

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – African Examiner takes a look at some trending stories with lots of engagement on twitter for today.

MANIFESTO: Trends As LP presidential candidate Peter Obi released his much anticipated manifesto.

@ThisIsPOU writes: I’m not surprised at supposed educated people trolling Peter Obi ahead of the release of his manifesto. What Peter Obi has done is to de-emphasize attention on documents & for candidates to engage directly with the electorate on their plans. We know how Buhari’s manifesto went

@only1Tisor writes: Biography started from page 33, they all came out of their WhatsApp group with 28 pages stories Manifesto is too good, they can’t find any fault

@firstlady writes: The autobiography called manifesto is out already.

@badruafees34 writes: Obviously he wasn’t aware. If he did, he would have said his manifesto is on the way.

@Movement_4_Obi writes: His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi unveils his 7 point plan Manifesto today. It’s a bombshell and no other party can copy this, they have been waiting for it so they can copy it. Smart move

AGBEROS : Stories of bus drivers going on strike over extortions from tax collectors.

@omocalabarr writes: This election is between the Agberos and the civilized citizens. Their fear is that if Peter Obi wins, they go into extinction. But no!!! Read his manifesto. There is hope for everyone. Whether educated or not. Hope dey

@Dawa911 writes : Agberos don’t own Lagos but Lagosians do. Drivers going on strike is their only choice to protest the extortion from MC Oluomo

@ChuGailx wirtes : Lagos agberos are such vérmins. I can’t tell you how much I loathe them. I see them and I’m immediately disgusted. You don’t work, you don’t have a life. You sit waiting for people to collect money from. Entitled Neanderthals. Like Amoda, like agbero.

SIR WIZKID : Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid announces that he should now be addressed as Sir Wizkid or Daddy which sparked lot of reactions from fans.

@p_jasini writes :Wizkid said y’all should address him as “Sir” or “Daddy” before mentioning his name, Biggest Bird is in a good mood today

@Tari_Coal writes :Sir Wizkid capped for the first time in years, they say na clout He is CLOUT himself, he trends everyday, Wizkidfc is HUGE, he doesn’t even say anything before he trends There are just things that needs addressing and that’s what MAN is doing, Addressing his industry Kid

@JoyisBackAgain writes : If Sir Wizkid starts bragging ah swr nobody go fit wait

HIJAB: #HijabIsOurRight has been trending on Twitter, under which netizens are standing in solidarity with the young girls. “The world is watching. In a secular democratic country like India, Muslim girls are stopped from entering the class because they wear a Hijab.

@OgbeniDipo writes : If WAEC, NECO or JAMB post Muslim students to Christian schools these schools should allow such students sit for their examinations. They should also allow them to wear their hijab. This is what Jesus Christ would do.

@exportain24 writes : Iran’s Celebrity Chef Beaten To Death By Iranian Forces Amid Anti-Hijab Protests: Report

@Evrenos0 writes : Asking a random woman to maintain a hijab doesn’t make you pious.

@IbwalexMr writes : You know you are lying. I stay close to Ahmadiyah general hospital which is also their headquarters in Nigeria. They don’t force any staff to use hijab. They also have Christian staff.