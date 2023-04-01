Troops Neutralise 5 Bandits, Recover 4 AK-47 In Kaduna

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Troops of One Division, Nigerian Army operating in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, says it has killed five bandits and recovered four AK-7 rifles.

Lt-Col Musa Yahaya , Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations One Division Nigerian Army, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

Yahaya said in continuation of the onslaught against bandits and other criminal elements terorising the North Western part of the country, the troops operating in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state has conducted clearance operation on road Kanti-Tantatu in Kubusu forest and Kaso hills general area in Kaduna state.

“To deprive bandits and criminals freedom of action so as to create an enabling environment for economic activities and legitimate businesses to strive.

He disclosed that the operation which started on Thursday till early hours of Friday, dealt a heavy blow on the criminals,c neutralising five bandits as well as capturing four AK 47 rifles, six AK 47 magazines and 24 rounds of 7.62mm.

Others included three motorcycles, one matchet, two handsets and some charms.

According to the General Officer Commanding onec Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Joint Task Force Operation, Whirl Punch, Maj-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja expressed satisfaction in the conduct of troops and commended their commitment and resilience during the operation.

He also urged all law abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information that would assist in the fight against the criminal elements.