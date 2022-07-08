(JUST IN): Ex-Angola President, Dos Santos Dies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Angola’s former president Jose Eduardo Dos Santos died Friday at the age of 79 at a hospital in Barcelona after suffering cardiac arrest, the government said.

With “great pain and consternation” the Luanda government posted on Facebook confirmation of Dos Santos’ death at 11:10 am (1010 GMT).

The government presents its deepest feelings of sorrow to the bereaved family,” the statement read, describing the former leader as a “statesman of great

historical stature” who led the country through very difficult times.

Dos Santos ruled the Portuguese-speaking, oil-rich state of Angola for 38 years before stepping down in September 2017.

He was hospitalised in Spain and placed in intensive care after suffering a cardiac arrest on June 23.