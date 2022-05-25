Two Catholic Priests, Two Other Persons Abducted In Katsina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Terrorists Wednesday morning broke into the rectory of Saint Patrick Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, in the Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State, kidnapping two reverend fathers and two boys, authorities said.

The terrorists are yet to make any demand or communicate with the Catholic Diocese as of the time of filing this report.

Christopher Omotosho, the director of social communications at the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, who confirmed the incident in a statement, however urged the public to pray for the safe return of the abductees.

“As at midnight of today, 25th May, 2022, gunmen broke into the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur LGA of Katsina State,” Mr Omotosho said.

” The parish priest and his assistant Rev. Frs. Stephen Ojapa, MSP, and Oliver Okpara and 2 other boys in the house were kidnapped.

“No information as to their whereabouts. Kindly pray for their safety and release.”

The spokesperson for the Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Police, Gambo Isah, did not answer or return multiple calls seeking his comment for this story.

The Katsina abduction came two weeks after another Catholic priest was kidnapped in Akwa Ibom, South-South