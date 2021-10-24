Two Killed As Police Repel Attack On Ebonyi Divisional Headquarters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two people have been killed after an attack on the police divisional headquarters at Unwana, Afikpo North LGA of Ebonyi state.

This development is coming on the heels of another attack on a police station in Ohuakwu LGA of the state.

Loveth Odah, spokesperson of the Ebonyi police command, confirmed the incident saying that about 35 gunmen attacked the police station at 3am on Sunday.

According to Odah, the police officers on duty repelled the attack and this led to the death of one of the gunmen while others escaped with injuries.

The Ebonyi police command spokesperson also disclosed that an officer was killed, adding that the deceased gunman had been on the police wanted list.

“At 0300hrs of today, 24th October, 2021, yet-to-be-identified gunmen suspected to be members of proscribed IPOB/ESN numbering about thirty-five (35) attacked Unwana divisional headquarters in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi state, shooting sporadically at the policemen on duty, who immediately repelled the attackers,” Odah said.

“In the gun battle that ensued, one of the hoodlums was killed and two AK-47 rifles/other incriminating items were recovered while others escaped with bullet injuries.

“Regrettably, one police inspector attached to the division was fatally wounded, while one other who was critically injured was responding to treatment in the hospital. The police facility/operational vehicles are intact.

“Investigation revealed that the deceased suspect had been on the police wanted list for various attacks on police stations and one of the recovered AK-47 rifles has been identified to be the rifle stolen from Ohaukwu Police Division early this month.”























