Uganda’s Bobi Wine Seeks Upturn Of Museveni’s Election Victory

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ugandan main opposition leader, Bobi Wine Monday filed a suit at the country’s Supreme Court, challenging in last month’s poll.

Wine party’s – National Unity Platform (NUP) lawyer, George Musisi, said his client was seeking cancellation of the results of January Presidential election in which the incumbent, Yoweri Museveni was declared as the winner.

The former guerrilla leader, who has led the East African country since 1986, was declared winner of the January 14, 2021 election, with 59 per cent of the votes, with Wine trailing behind, with 35 per cent of the total valid votes.

“We want the poll cancelled and repeated,’’ the NUP Lawyer restated.

Wine, 38, a pop star and lawmaker, rejected the results and alleged that his mandate was stolen.

Musisi explained that Wine was asking the court to overturn the results on multiple grounds including widespread use of violence.

“There was outright ballot-stuffing, there was intimidation of NUP agents and supporters, some were arrested on the eve of the election, there was pre-ticking of ballots,” Wine’s Lawyer maintained.

It would be recalled that Wine, real name – ( Robert Kyagulanyi) has over the time exploited his youthful energy and a widespread Ugandan love of music to build up a large followership among young people and present a formidable challenge to Museveni.

