UN Body Seeks Protection Of Children In Ukrain Crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Education Cannot Wait (ECW) a United Nations (UN) global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crisis has called for the protection of children and adolescents, schools and school personnel in the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia.

ECW supports quality education outcomes for refugee, internally displaced and other crisis-affected girls and boys, so that no one is left behind. The organization also carries out its mandate through the multilateral system to both increase the speed of responses in crises and connect immediate relief and longer-term interventions through multi-year programming.

In addition, it partners with governments, public and private donors, UN agencies, civil society organizations, and other humanitarian and development aid actors to increase efficiencies and end siloed responses. ECW is administered under UNICEF’s financial, human resources and administrative rules and regulations.

Director of ECW, Yasmine Sherif. who gave the charge in statement made available to the media, said the escalating conflict and ongoing military actions in Ukraine are putting children and adolescents at grave risk.

Sherif added that the crisis is threatening the lives and wellbeing of an estimated 7.5 million girls and boys across the country, including potential profound disruptions to their education.

“We call for a strict adherence to International Humanitarian Law for civilians to be protected from harm. In particular, students, schools, and education personnel must be protected from attacks, and education facilities must be protected from military use, in line with the Safe Schools Declaration”, she said,

According to her, there are already reports of education facilities having been damaged in recent days by heavy weapons fire along the line of contact, adding that since 2014, the conflict in Eastern Ukraine has destroyed, damaged or forced the closure of hundreds of schools.

ECW boos stressed that girls and boys have a fundamental right to learn in safety and without fear and the children and adolescents of Ukraine deserve better. She therefore warned that history must not repeat itself.

“Together with our strategic partners across the UN system, governments and civil society, Education Cannot Wait has supported safe and protective learning environments for girls and boys affected by the eight-year conflict in eastern Ukraine.

“We stand ready to extend our support to respond to escalating needs and urgently protect children and adolescents”, she further reassured.