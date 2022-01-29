Join Presidential Race, Northern Youths Urge Dangote, Otedola

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Northern youths, under the aegis of Arewa Youth Assembly, have enjoined popular businessmen, to join the 2023 presidential race.

According to them, Nigeria needs the entrepreneurial acumen and leadership skills of citizens, such as Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and many others, who have made names for themselves in private ventures.

The northern youths disclosed this in a statement on Friday saying that the business of leading Nigeria should no longer be left to the present crop of politicians and they tasked Nigerians not to be distracted by gifts of money and foodstuffs by politicians come 2023.

The statement read: “The knowledge and experience an entrepreneur acquires from business expose him to noting how government affects the private sector, which is the power source of economic growth that propels improvements in living standards of citizens.

“In a country like Nigeria that has great and intelligent minds with positive reputations all over the world, the likes of Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, Mr Bode Augusto, Mr Segun Agbaje, Mr Fola Adeola, Alhaji Tunde Folawiyo, Mr Atedo Peterside, Mr Kola Adesina, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mr Femi Otedola, Mr Mike Adenuga, Mr Akinwumi Adesina, Mr Herbert Wigwe and Mr Aig Imoukhuede, who are boardroom czars with a vast wealth of knowledge on entrepreneurship, why let Nigeria be run by others who lack such knowledge?

“An entrepreneur that can grow wealth, bear risk in such conditions found in Nigeria surely is suited to better the fortunes of the nation.

“Nigeria will flourish under such a person; our economy will grow as he or she is already an employer of labour and will create employment on a level playing field for businesses to grow.

“We are calling and pleading with the successful private sector players to join the 2023 presidential race, they need to stand up and be counted. Nigeria has given you much, we ask now that you come and be the stewards of our nation, not just your businesses. Come and rescue Nigeria from the shackle of poor leadership.”