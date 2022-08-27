UN Peace Ambassadors Harps On Reorientation For Young People In African

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United Nations Peace Ambassadors has reiterated the need to introduce a new orientation that is based on peace initiative to young people in Africa.

The representative of the organization, Captain Kafu-Ata Hounakey gave the charge at a press conference held in Abuja on Thursday.

The media parley was organized by the United Nations Ambassadors of Peace in collaboration with International Organization of Youth Promoters of Peace and the Foundation for the Support of Nigerian Veterans, with the theme, “Become a Peace Mediator in Nigeria and Africa”.

Captain Hounakey noted that owing to the leadership role of Nigeria on the continent of Africa, there is the need to first, galvanise the youth to champion peace for enriching interactions leading to playing key roles of Africa’s teeming citizens.

“To this end, we have taken the bold step to introduce our youth to the path that will enable us to be assured of quality leadership role amongst them for effectiveness in every endearvour.

“We have a plan to train our youth through the World Chaplains Association of Human Rights, thereby establishing the Chaplaincy here in Nigeria. We campaign for defence of human rights, and above all, the promotion of peace in countries that have ratified the United Nations Charter”, he said.

He further explained that the establishment of their representatives is focused on the defence of human rights, the training of justice of peace, training of mediator judges and the training pf Chaplains Officers of human rights.

“Our areas of focus include Anti-clandestine immigration, Anti-gender violence and Anti-violence Against Children. Others are Anti-corruption and Anti-drugs.

“Our organization will work with youth that would avail themselves for the programme to promote the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) a blueprint for development set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 for all member countries”, he added.

He also noted that their organization have a timetable for the youth summit where they will use the opportunity to elucidate on this all-important idea.

“On September 3, we shall hold our first major events in Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. Then on the September 10, we shall hold the summit at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta. Also on September 14, we shall also hold the event at the Liberation Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“The programme is free and we shall present international certificates to the participants”. “The good news for our fellow countrymen and women is the fact that the Nigerian youth that will participate in our program would be espoused to effectively utilize their talent and energy to serve our communities”, he further disclosed.

Captain Hounakey said the programme equally offers the auspicious prospects for participants to network amongst themselves. He congratulated Nigerian youths for their excellent outing at the Recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where they won laurels for Nigeria.

He concluded by saying that there would be sporting competitions, amongst other things and participants will compete with each other at the national level and with other participating African countries.

“We are lighting the touch of introspection to show ourselves what we need to do, not only to improve our well-being but to also display out relevance in the scheme of things in the larger society and to even show the world that we are able to co-exist in Africa in an environment suitable for the operation of the entirety of our activities”, he stressed.