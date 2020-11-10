UNICEF Expresses Worry Over High Rate Of Food Nutrition In Nigeria

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has expressed worry over the alarming spate of food and Nutrition related issues in Nigeria due to its population.

It, however, urged various state governments in Nigeria to take the issue very seriously, by domesticating the 2016, national policy on Food and Nutrition because of its vitality to the growth and development of the country.

Partners Enugu state to domesticates Food and Nutrition policy.

Speaking Tuesday during a one day workshop put together by the Enugu state Ministry of Budget and planning supported by UNICEF, for the domestication of the state food and Nutrition policy, Chief of UNICEF field office Enugu, Dr. Ibrahim Conteh, stressed the need for governments in Nigeria to rise up to their responsibilities in that regard

He stated that as one of the United Nation (UN) agencies, UNICEF, has the mandate to ensure that every child realizes his or her right to nutrition and in all sections to ensure that the child grow up to be a heathy child and contributes meaningfully to the growth of the society.

“According to her: “our interest in nutrition is extremely important because if a child is not brought up in a very good nutrition way , you can be sure that the cognitive capacity of the child will be undermine and therefore, every other organ of the child will not grow well including the mental capacity.

“He said: “It is extremely important for a child to have very good nutrition as they are growing up so that every part of their body grows perfectly well.

Conteh, added that UNICEF acknowledged Nutrition as a very big challenge in the nation because it leads to malnutrition and stunted growth, assuring that his organization would continue to support the government to ensure that every child get maximum Nutrition in the state.

“Under our Field office about three States have already domesticated and we are working with every state to make sure that the policy is domesticated so that the target for nutrition can be met” Conteh stated.

The Chief of UNICEF Field Office Enugu, hinted that the international organization is working in all over Nigeria, with offices in Port Harcourt, River state capital, covering four states, Enugu covering 8 states while other offices are located in Sokoto Bauchi, Lagos and Akure so we are working in all the states.

In her speech at the event, wife of Enugu state governor Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, who declared the workshop open applauded the efforts of UNICEF in the state and the zeal it has in supporting all the programs that has to do with the development of women and children in the state.

The Enugu first Lady, equally commended the state government for inaugurating Enugu state committee for food and nutrition with the aim and objective of domesticating the national policy on food and nutrition and the national strategic plan of action for nutrition in the state.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi, who promised to always support issues relating to mother and children, in the state, enjoined members of the committee to put in their best to achieve its objective as quickly as possible and not to wait for 2024. .

She said: “we are not waiting for 2024. we are not hear for joke, but for serious business, adding that Wives of Nigeria’s governors are passionate about the food and nutrition issue in the country.

Earlier, permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Planning in the state and Chairman of the Committee, Mr. K.C Ugwu, had presented to the meeting a background of the Committee’s assignment, assuring that they will not disappoint the state government.

Spread the love





















