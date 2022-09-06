Uproar As Tunde Ednut Presents Headies Award To Wizkid

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some Nigerians took to social media on Monday to react as Instagram celebrity and popular blogger, Tunde Ednut, was made to read and present an award to popular singer, Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid at the just concluded Headies award held in Atlanta, United States of America.

African Examiner recalls that the Headies award was held on Sunday and the ceremony features prominent music stars in Nigeria.

The award ceremony has come and gone but some Nigerians are still reminiscing about the event as Tunde Ednut was meant to announce Wizkid and Tems as winner for ‘Best Collaboration’ award category at the 15th Headies.

Before now, both Tunde Ednut and Wizkid are not best of friends. So, it was a surprise to many that the blogger was called to present an award to the singer

This is how some netizens reacted to the situation below:

@itzbasito writes: “I can imagine how Tunde Ednut is feeling right now for presenting an award to the man he doesn’t like at all. He must be boiling inside like.”

@_AsiwajuLerry writes: “Tunde Ednut, one of Wizkid’s biggest haters, presenting Wizkid and Tems’ second Headies award tonight is a fvcking POETRY!!!”

@Cruisewithmee writes: “I so much love the fact that Tunde ednut presented an award to Wizkid. Unbeliever must turn believer by force.”

@Jessehallidaygi writes: “Tunde Ednut presenting an award to (wizkid) and at the same time announcing he is Obidient in front of sanwo olu is a must watch. The Soko generation.”

@leeoofficial_ writes: “When they say your enemies will announce your win headies took it personal and used tunde ednut.”

@Mdee_Source writes: “Lmaooo I saw the shame on TUNDE Ednut’s face. He had to present the Award to the same Wizkid he’s been shading all his life. LOL!!! “

@Seyi_OG writes: “Headies had to caution Tunde Ednut beforehand so e no go yarn dust about Wizkid.”