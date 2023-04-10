US-based Social Justice Crusader Threatens To Sue Disability Commission Boss Over Alleged Rape Case

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -A concerned Nigerian and social justice crusader, David Musa King has vowed to institute a legal action against the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons With Disabilities (NCPWD), Mr. James Lalu, over alleged rape complaint.

King, who hails from Ganawuri town in Riyom Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State, but currently lives in the United States, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with African Examiner.

He said based on the valid and verifiable issues underpinning the rape allegation against Mr. Lalu by the victim, Miss Veronica Goltokka, he is poised to file a case in court to seek redress on behalf of the victim after the police might have finished their investigation and make official reports as requested by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

“I am social Justice person and I believe the victim deserves justice. Most importantly, the victim came out to tell her story. It is not easy in Nigeria and we all must support the victim of rape, who in most cases, is without a voice and I’m ready to take this up personally to see that she gets justice”, he said.

According to him, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Police, and the Federal Investigation Bureau (FIB) have interviewed the victim, who is still very traumatized by the experience and its indelible backlash.

“As we speak right now the NHRC in Abuja has written to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate the rape case and the IGP has assured that he will investigate. We cannot sweep this under the carpet”, he added.

King further disclosed that the victim has equally drew the attention of the Nigerian Government by writing to some of its relevant agencies such as The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) as well as the UN Women Nigeria Office.

He added that the victim was a junior fellow student of his at the Plateau School for the Deaf and a member of the disability community in Plateau State, which Mr. Lalu also belongs to.

He equally pointed out that Mr. Lalu should not have been appointed as the Executive Secretary of NCPWD in the first place due to his antecedent.

“The law that established the Disability Commission is very clear that those with criminal background cannot be appointed into the commission. I don’t see why he should continue to hold such position”, he further stated.

The social justice crusader further observed that the NCPWD boss is not only known for rape but for also violating fundamental human rights of person with disabilities as ruled by Jos High Court. The case filed against him by one Mr. Nehemiah Daret for violation of his fundamental human rights.

“The records are there for anyone involved the government to get a copy of judgment and read. The victim of human right abuse was awarded N5 million by the court.

“When delegate of petitioners from Plateau visited DSS about this particular matter, we were shocked to be told by officials of DSS that our governor, Simon Lalong made at least four trips to DSS Abuja just to defend and cover Mr. Lalu. They asked if we are fighting our governor? This is very sad indeed”, he stressed.

Recounting her ordeal in a letter dated 22nd of November 2020, which was addressed to the Director General of DSS, the victim said: “He raped me! He indeed raped me and I hope the world can hear me. Mr. Lalu took away my human dignity and my pride as a woman”.