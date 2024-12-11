US Embassy Issues New Directive For Nigerian Visa Applicants

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United States Embassy in Nigeria has announced updates to its immigration visa process, effective January 1, 2025.

pplicants with scheduled interviews will now need to visit the Consulate General in Lagos twice as part of the application procedure.

The embassy shared on its official X page that “For applicants with interviews scheduled after January 1, 2025, applicants are required to visit the Consulate General in Lagos at least twice during the immigrant visa process.

It wrote, “This new process is designed to help you prepare for your visa interview and to prevent significant delays in processing your immigrant visa.”

According to details on the embassy’s website, the first visit will involve an “In-Person Document Review” with a consular staff member.

The embassy explained, “This review ensures that applicants are prepared for their visa interviews. The review allows applicants to retrieve any missing documents ahead of their visa interviews, helping to avoid delays in application processing.”

The second visit will be the visa interview itself, conducted by a Consular Officer. This appointment will be scheduled by the National Visa Center (NVC).

“If you do not complete the In-Person Document Review before your visa interview, you will be required to reschedule your appointment,” the embassy noted.

These changes, the embassy said aim to enhance efficiency and reduce delays caused by incomplete documentation.

As announced earlier, in a related development, the embassy has transitioned to a new visa services provider for its Abuja and Lagos consulates on August 26, 2024.