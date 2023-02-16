USA Plans To Repatriate Alamieyeseigha’s $954, 807 Loot To Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United States of America on Thursday in Abuja stated that it would return to Nigeria a sum of $954, 807 seized from the late former Bayelsa State Governor, Diepreye Solomon Peter Alamieyeseigha.

The decision of the American government to repatriate the money to Nigeria was announced by the USA Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Mary Leonard.

This development was communicated to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.