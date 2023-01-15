Veteran Actor ‘papa Ajasco,’ Femi Ogunrombi Passes Away

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – According to the report, the veteran actor passed away in the late hours of Saturday, January 14.

His death was confirmed by journalist and theatre practitioner Husseini Shaibu via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

He wrote, “I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with #NATIONALTROUPE and one time stand in for the ‘Papa Ajasco’ character on the popular #waleadenugaprod comic series ‘Papa Ajasco’ Mr. Femi Ogunrombi is dead.”

Ogunrombi was well-known for his part in Wale Adenuga’s comedy series Papa Ajasco; he assumed the role when the previous performer, Abiodun Ayoyinka, left the show.

He was widely loved for his unique comedic tropes.

May his soul rest in peace.