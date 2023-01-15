W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Veteran Actor ‘papa Ajasco,’ Femi Ogunrombi Passes Away

Posted by Entertainment, Latest News Sunday, January 15th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – According to the report, the veteran actor passed away in the late hours of Saturday, January 14.

His death was confirmed by journalist and theatre practitioner Husseini Shaibu via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

He wrote, “I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with #NATIONALTROUPE and one time stand in for the ‘Papa Ajasco’ character on the popular #waleadenugaprod comic series ‘Papa Ajasco’ Mr. Femi Ogunrombi is dead.”

Ogunrombi was well-known for his part in Wale Adenuga’s comedy series Papa Ajasco; he assumed the role when the previous performer, Abiodun Ayoyinka, left the show.



He was widely loved for his unique comedic tropes.

May his soul rest in peace.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=84574

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

NDDC Projects Cancellation: Click Below to see full list

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us