VONa Communications Acquire Largest Share At Global Village Extra, Changes Name

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – VONa Communications has become the largest shareholder at Global Village Extra, thereby necessitating a change of name at the organization.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Managing Director of Global Village Extra, Mr Taiye Olayemi.

He explained that the website will hitherto change to voiceofnaija.ng, a shift from globalvillageextra.com which the followers and audience have been accustomed to for the past six-seven years since operation kicked off.

The statement reads: “VONa, which derives from Voice Of Naija, is a new dispensation that is also a response to the yearnings of readers for more people-centered contents as well as the need to evolve with the media ecosystem.

“Rest assured that this change births a new beginning in the annals of journalism practice in Nigeria, and across the globe.

“The management is now open to new partnerships, sponsorships and advert placements.

“Welcome to a new dispensation, welcome to the Voice of Naija where your voice is your power.”

VONa Communications Appoints Damilare Okunola As Managing Editor

Meanwhile, VONa Communications has officially appointed Damilare Okunola, formerly of Legit.ng, as its new Managing Editor with effect 1 April, 2022.

This move is part of the company’s rebranding process following its acquisition of Global Village Extra’s biggest shares in recent weeks.

Damilare brings his wealth of experience in the online media industry where he has worked as a news content editor, reporter, documentary journalist, and rising through the ranks to head Legit.ng’s video department in the last seven years.

He shall be heading a team of unique individuals in a quest to strategically position the company with a view to strengthening our position in the media sector.