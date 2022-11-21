Vote APC Out Of Power – Ayu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, has stated that Nigerians must not vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC as the party is the cause of suffering in the country.

Ayu stated that the APC-led government has inflicted lots of suffering on Nigerians and also damaged the country’s economy.

The PDP chairman made this known in the installation of Eyitayo Jegede, as Balogun of the Cathedral Church of Saint David Ijomu Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

Ayu, represented by Senator Sam Anyanwun, alleged that since the APC took power in 2015, life became intolerable for Nigerians.

He said: “Nigerians are suffering. The price of a bag of rice is more than the minimum wage of workers. When PDP was ruling, things were cheap.

“University students have stayed at home for almost a year under the leadership of the APC government.”