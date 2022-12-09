WACOL Gives 62, 000 Free Legal Aid Services To Women, Girls Since Inception, Says Prof Ezeilo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Founder of WomenAid Collective (WACOL), Prof Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, has revealed that the non -governmental organization has provided free legal aid and assistance services to a total of 62,000 women and girls since inception.

The WACOL boss, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) disclosed this Thursday during the 25 years anniversary celebration of the organization held at Amadeo Event Centre Enugu.

She thanked God for 25 years of touching lives saying “my passion when I started this organization is to touch lives and defend human right and today the vision has manifested”

According to her, the organization is considered as the number one legal aid service provider for women and girls in Nigeria “we are providing assistance to about 2,000 on annual basis . We register an average of 20 cases daily at our legal clinic. This is an evidence based and well documented.

“From 1998 to date approximately 62,000 women and girls have accessed free legal aid and assistance services. We provide free legal services for women and young people in our offices across the country.

Prof Ezeilo added: “We also ran community law centers in Katsina, Ebonyi and Anambra states including mobile legal clinics in Bayelsa, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra states.

“This services available under the legal aid scheme include court representation, crisis intervention and counseling, information about victims right, shelter, home visits and other human right abuses including denial of inheritance, assault, child abuse/neglect, harassment/ intimidation, sexual assault/rape, and other forms of violence against women and young people,” she said

The organization she said, is a member of many coalitions which includes foundation member of LACVAW, Gender Technical Unit, Gender and Constitutional Advocacy Network and the Network of Sexual Assault Referral Centres

She expressed appreciation to all partners of WACOL for their support so far saying “Successful execution of these projects and more are made possible with funding support from JBDF managed by the UNDP, UNDP/DGD, EU,, USAID, UNICEF and many others.

Also speaking at the colorful event, Country Director of Action Aid Nigeria, Ene Obi represented by Niri Goyit, Women’s Right Manager of Action Aid commended WACOL for 25 years of impacting positively in the lives of women and girls.

“Today, we are celebrating growth, eradication of poverty and Gods faithfulness. WACOL is an example of a nation with good leadership because a nation with a good leadership will have growth, make impact and progress,” Obi stated.

Earlier, Chairman of the occasion and Dean Faculty of law, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu Campus UNEC, professor Mrs. Ifeoma Enemou, had that God for the positive feat WACOL has recorded in the last 25 years.

She thanked God for using professor Ezeilo to touch human lives, noting that WACOL has really expanded beyond imagination .