‘We Took Oath To Conceal OAU Student’s Death’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Osun State High Court presided over by Chief Justice Oyebola Ojo yesterday continued hearing on the murder case of master’s degree student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke.

A consultant pathologist, Prof Segun Ojo, led in evidence by Kunle Adegoke, SAN, counsel to the 2nd, 4th and 5th defendant, said it was impossible to ascertain what killed the student.

She narrated how she took over from Adesola Adedeji, the 7th defendant, and discovered that the occupant of Room 305 was not seen until the following day, November 7, when she got the extra key from the housekeeper and opened the door.

Chiefuna further said she initially thought Adegoke was sleeping, but became scared when she shook his leg and she immediately informed the manager on duty, Adeniyi Aderogba, of her discovery.

She added that after Aderogba had also gone into the room to check Adegoke, he declared that the lodger was dead.

But a receptionist at Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife Magdalene Chiefuna, who was led in evidence by Kunle Adegoke, SAN, said she took an oath of confidentiality with the Managing Director of the hotel, Raheem Adedoyin, to cover the death so that it will not affect the business of the hotel.