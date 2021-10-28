Okonjo-Iweala’s Son, Uchechi, Breaks Medical Record In The US

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Dr. Uchechi Iweala, son of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonji-Iweala, has broken a medical record in Maryland, United States.

On Thursday, the WTO boss announced that her son was one of the first spinal surgeons in Maryland to perform a successful navigated lumbar spinal fusion using a robot.

The proud mother took to her Twitter account to share the good news, as she congratulated and encouraged her son on his medical feat.

According to the Center for Advanced Orthopeadics, Dr. Iweala is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon who specializes in spine surgery.

The doctor earned his Bachelor’s and Masters Degrees from Harvard and completed his residency training in orthopaedic surgery at George Washington University. Furthermore, Dr. Iweala completed a fellowship in spine surgery at New York University.

He majors in Robotic Spine Surgery, Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, Cervical and Lumbar Disc Replacement, Spinal Fusion/Arthrodesis, Nerve Releases, etc.























