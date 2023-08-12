We Will Receive Shaibu With Open Hands – Edo Labour Party

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Edo State chapter of the Labour Party has stated that it will receive the embattled Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, to its fold in open hands.

This was disclosed by the state Chairman, Kelly Ogbaloi, who announced that Shaibu is welcome if he decides to join the Labour Party.

Ogbaloi made this known after a meeting with governorship aspirants under the party on Friday, August 11, 2023.



The African Examiner recalls that Shaibu and his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, are presently having a rocky relationship concerning the deputy governors alleged ambition to pick the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket ahead of the governorship election in Edo State next year.



Recently, Shaibu got a court order restraining Obaseki and the state House of Assembly from initiating an impeachment procedure against him.

Also, he has been rumoured to be looking for a move to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the state Labour Party Chairman stated that everyone is welcome in the party, including the embattled Shaibu.

“If Philip Shaibu is coming to our party he will not be coming as Deputy Governor but as an individual like any other person. The party is open to everyone in Nigeria. The doors are open to anybody who wants to come in to contest the election,” Ogbaloi said.

He also stated that the party decided to convey the meeting since the numbers of the aspirants are increasing daily.

On if the conflict between Obaseki and Shaibu presented an opportunity the Labour Party could explore, Ogbaloi made it clear that his party needs a healthy opposition and winning is more interesting and better when you fight against a healthy man.

“We want the Labour Party to win the governorship election come 2024. And to win the election we must have a candidate that will be generally acceptable to the people of Edo State,’ he added.





