We’ve Not Been Served With Ganduje’s Court Suspension Order –APC

…Insists Those Involved Not APC Members

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Prof. Abdulkarim Kana, the National Legal Adviser of the APC, says the party has not received the order of the Kano State High Court suspending Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman, by his ward executives.

Kana said this when he spoke with newsmen at the party’s National Secretariat on Wednesday in Abuja.

“We heard of the court order this afternoon, but we have not seen it.

“The individuals behind this are not APC members. They are also not members of the Kano State Executive Council of our party. We don’t know them,” Kana said.

“The party’s leadership has already petitioned the Inspector-General of Police on the matter,” he said. (NAN)