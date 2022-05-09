Am Not Ashamed Of My Inability To Bear Children – Nollywood Actress

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim, has stated that she doesn’t feel ashamed over her inability to bear children.

The actress disclosed this in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, as she spoke she spoke about her personal life.

African Examiner recalls that the actress had in 2019 disclosed that she had to undergo hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) after she was diagnosed with a disease.

Speaking on how her inability to have a child made her feel, the 47-year-old actress stated that she didn’t feel shame, that she only felt inadequate.

She said: “I felt inadequate as a woman but I’m not ashamed. That’s the least that I would be because I can’t.

“It was tied to how I was brought up. We don’t tie shame to ourselves. We live through life fully.”

According to the actress, her husband, Clifford Sule, has supported her throughout the journey because it was what he was meant to do.

“It’s us, we walk in there as a partnership. We’re faced with the good, bad, and ugly,” Nse said.

Responding to the question on the issue of adoption, the actress said, “You never say never, but right now, my husband and I are just dog parents”.