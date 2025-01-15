Why I Killed My Girlfriend –Nigerian Gospel Singer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Timileyin Ajayi, the gospel singer, has opened up on the reason he murdered his girlfriend, Salome Adaidu, saying that his action was due to anger and her alleged infidelity.

The African Examiner had reported that Ajayi was nabbed in Nasarawa after he was allegedly caught with the head of Adaidu in a polythene bag.

The incident happened on Sunday in Agwan Sarki, Orozo, near the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking with Channels, Ajayi narrated the event that led to the death of the deceased. According to him, Adaidu was cheating on him and he found out about her infidelity after he saw her phone.

He stated that he confronted the deceased who denied the allegations but later apologised. He also stated that he used a knife to attack Adaidu after the argument increased.

He pointed out that “life is reciprocal” and he was not arrested but surrendered himself to security operatives.

“I didn’t plan to kill her. She is always cheating; she hides most things from me. I discovered she was cheating when I saw her phone, so I got angry seeing her chat with other guys, and that’s why I killed her,” he said.



“I do not have any regrets. I do not regret my actions because life is reciprocal. I caught her cheating on me. I told her about it but she denied it until I showed her the chat.



“She admitted and apologised. So, she went to the bathroom, she started some things and I couldn’t take it lightly. I went to the room, took a knife, I held her neck and I did what I had to do.



“I was not caught, I surrendered myself. If I did not want anybody to catch me, I would have done that; it is very simple. It is not a big thing to pay; I’m ready to face the wrath of the law.”

The remains of Salome were buried on Monday.