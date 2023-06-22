Why Michael Jackson’s Glory Won’t Match Mine – Portable

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi oyegbile, better known as Portable has stated that Michael Jackson’s glory cannot match his own.

Portable took to his social media account on Wednesday as he uploaded a video of himself driving through a part of Lagos state.

In the clip the Zazoo Zeh’ crooner shared, some lovers of his music were seen thronging his car to demand for money.

Also, some of them also tried to block his car as they sensed that he was not willing to stop.

Reacting, the singer stated that the incident demonstrates his popularity.

“Why are you hitting my car. Don’t jump on my car. Micheal Jackson’s glory cannot match mine. This is madness. There is madness in Lagos,” he said.

The African Examiner writes that Michael Jackson was a household name in the global music industry until his death on June 25, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

Jackson was also one of the best-selling music artists of all time as he had over 400 million records sold worldwide. Also, he won several awards including 15 Grammy Awards, six Brit Awards, a Golden Globe award, and 39 Guinness World Records (GWR).





