Why Nigeria Must Live Within Its Means – Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of Anambra State and presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, has stated that Nigeria must shift from being a consuming nation to a producing nation so that she can take her citizens out of poverty.

Obi, who is the People’s Democratic Party presidential hopeful stated that Nigeria must live within its means by cutting down on the cost of governance and investing in human capital development.

Obi disclosed this as he answered questions from newsmen just after a consultative meeting with the party’s stakeholders in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Monday.

According to him, pulling Nigerians out of poverty is very important , stressing that with the abundant resources the country is blessed with, it is unthinkable to have youths without a means of livelihood.

Obi said: “I am saying the same thing to Nigerians for the general elections. We must live within our means in this country. That is what we need to do urgently to take our people out of poverty.

“So we cannot allow our young people in their young age with the resources of this country to be living where they have no means of livelihood. That is what I want to do.

“That is why I said my basic function is to move the country from consumption to production. We have to change. No more sharing formula.

“I’m going to put the production formula in place. We must feed ourselves. We have enough land all over Nigeria for us to feed ourselves.”