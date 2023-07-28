Ministerial List: Tinubu May Create New Ministries, Second Batch Out Soon, Says Gbajabiamila

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu’s administration has hinted at the possibility of creating new ministries in the country.

“Mr President intends to separate portfolios or restructure the ministries in such a way you might be hearing of new ministries that were not standalone ministries before. So the process continues,” he stated.

Tinubu submitted the ministerial list to the National Assembly through Gbajabiamila before it was read by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Noting that the nominees were chosen after undergoing thorough personal screening by the President, Gbajabiamila said that the second part comprising 13 names would be sent to the Assembly.

He added that this was part of the process of having a cabinet for the administration.

“As you know, he had 60 days from the time of inauguration, as stipulated in the Constitution. He has fulfilled that requirement of the constitution by submitting 28 names today.

“As his letter stated, and was read on the floor of the Senate, the remaining names, not sure how many, probably about 12, maybe 13, will be forwarded to the Senate in the coming days.

“As far as the nominees themselves are concerned, and like I said, Mr President took his time to sift through those names,” he stated.

Those that made the 28 minister-nominees include Abubakar Momoh, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Ahmed Dangiwa, Hannatu Musawa, Chief Uche Nnaji, Dr Betta Edu, Dr Doris Aniche Uzoka, David Umahi, and Nyesom Wike.

Others are Badaru Abubakar, Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai, Ekperipe Ekpo, Nkeiruka Onyejocha, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, Stella Okotette, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, Mr Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Mr Dele Alake, and Mr Lateef Fagbemi.





