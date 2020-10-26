Looted COVID-19 Relief Materials Not Hoarded –Governors

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has debunked claims that state governors hoarded relief materials meant for distribution to Nigerians during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The African Examiner recalls that COVID-19 palliatives were handed down to the states by the federal government to help individuals curtail the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The palliatives were donated by individuals.

However, in the past few days, it was discovered that many states did not share the food items as hoodlums invaded various warehouses where the palliatives were kept and carted away with the food items. This make many questioned why the governors should be hoarding food items.

Reacting to this development, Abudulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, its head of media and public affairs of the NGF, issued a statement saying that the speculation that the governors hoarded food items is “inaccurate, entirely erroneous and untrue but also mischievous”.

“The NGF regrets the loss of lives and property occasioned by the violent protests that erupted, and calls for calm,” the forum said.

“The NGF reemphasises and corrects the impression that palliatives found in warehouses that were broken into in Lagos and some other states were kept in storage for members of the society, especially our vulnerable citizens.

“The erroneous impression in the public domain that these palliatives were hoarded is not just inaccurate, entirely erroneous and untrue but also mischievous, to say the least.

“For the avoidance of doubt, some of the palliatives had the CACOVID stamp embossed on them, meaning that their source is unambiguous.

“As we know, CACOVID operations are mainly domiciled in Lagos, being the headquarters of most of the public-spirited organisations, corporate bodies and individuals that came together to form the Coalition Against COVID-19 -CACOVID.

“Until mid-October, when the NGF had its last meeting, up to ten states had not participated in the flag-off ceremonies for the distribution of palliatives in their states. This was because the items meant for distribution in these states had not been completely received from CACOVID.

“Some other states that still had palliatives in their warehouses chose to keep a strategic reserve ahead of a projected second wave of COVID-19.

“As of a couple of weeks ago, some states were still receiving palliatives from the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

“The NGF wishes to state categorically that no State has been involved in or has hoarded any palliatives.”

Spread the love





















