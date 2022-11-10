Why Top Clubs Are Interested In Osimhen — Peseiro

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has stated reasons major clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in signing Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is renowned in Europe as one of the most potent strikers since he moved to Napoli from Lille in 2020.

This season in the Italian topflight league, the 23-year-old has scored nine goals in 13 games in all competitions for the Partenopei.

His productive form has attracted lots of interests from clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Peseiro remarked that Osimhen possesses some attributes as a striker lots of clubs will be interested in having.

“He scores a lot and he is young. It is certainly not easy, usually a center forward finds this level later on, ” Peseiro told Italian website, Tuttomercatoweb.

“But he always scores goals, at this moment, I don’t think I’m wrong if I say that every team in the world wants to buy him.

“He knows how to press, he knows how to score, he knows how to use his body. He would know how to play in all teams.”

Osimhen is expected to be named in Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming international friendly against Portugal.