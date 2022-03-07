Why We’ll Not Allow Nigerian Volunteers To Join Ukraine To Fight Russia – FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has announced its disapproval concerning the present registration of Nigerian citizens volunteering to join the Ukrainian Army to fight the Russian invasion in their country.

According to available reports, over 150 Nigerians have volunteered to be recruited following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s appeal for people around the world to join the fight.

Reacting in a statement on Monday, the Spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, stated that the Federal Government would not condone the recruitment.

According to her, the Federal Government would meet with the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria and other relevant authorities to avoid this.

The statement read, “The attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria has been drawn to an alleged ongoing registration of Nigerian volunteers into the fighting force of Ukraine at the Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted the Embassy to verify the speculation. The Ukrainian Embassy refuted the allegation but confirmed that a number of Nigerians had approached the Embassy indicating their willingness to fight on the side of Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

“Furthermore, the Embassy clarified that the Ukrainian government is not admitting foreign volunteer fighters and as such dissociated itself from the claim that it is requesting $1,000 from each Nigerian volunteer for air ticket and visa.

“As a responsible member of the international community and consistent with our obligations under international law, Nigeria discourages the use of mercenaries anywhere in the world and will not tolerate the recruitment, in Nigeria, of Nigerians as mercenaries to fight in Ukraine or anywhere else in the world.

“The Federal Government will continue to engage with the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria and other relevant authorities to prevent this possibility.”