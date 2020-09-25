Wike Alleges Plot To Compromise Ondo Guber Polls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike says the last Saturday Edo Governorship poll is adjudged credible because the process was transparent, and the result reflected the wish of the people.

Wike in a statement issued by the State’s the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, pointed out that the Governor made the declaration in a live television programme Friday in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

The Governor, according to Nsirim noted that the Edo election was the first time everybody, including the civil society groups, agreed that everything went on well.

Wike admitted that security agencies did not allow thugs to overrun the polling units during the election.

He recalled that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaigned from ward to ward and the people of Edo resolved not to be taken for granted.

“If what was witnessed in Edo continues then there is hope for healthy democratic process in Nigeria,” Wike restated.

Meanwhile, Wike has raised another alarm that attempts were being made to compromise the process of the upcoming governorship poll in Ondo state.

“While the people of Edo fought godfatherism, Ondo people would respond to several unfulfilled promises made to them by the All Progressives Congress (APC)’’.

“The national leadership of APC is not happy that they lost Edo to PDP and would do everything possible not to lose Ondo state” Wike alleged

“I fear that INEC and the security agencies may succumb to pressure. But I pray they resist it and continue to defend democracy.

“In Ondo state, the will of the people will be against APC and incumbency will not work,” Wike stressed.

