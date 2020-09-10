W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

3 Killed In Suicide Bombing Near Somalia’s Presidential Palace

Posted by African News, East/Central Africa, Latest News, News Around Africa Thursday, September 10th, 2020
 (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least three persons were killed and seven others injured in a suicide car bombing in Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, a government official confirmed.

Ismael Mukhtar Omar, government spokesman, said a suicide bomber, who blew himself up, targeted Blue Sky restaurant in central Mogadishu.

“Three people were killed and seven others injured in suicide bombing outside Blue Sky restaurant,’’ Omar said in a brief statement.

Witnesses said the suicide bomber blew up himself outside the restaurant near the heavily fortified presidential palace in Mogadishu.

The latest explosion came after a security warning of an imminent terror attack in the restive capital.

(NAN)

