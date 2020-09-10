3 Killed In Suicide Bombing Near Somalia’s Presidential Palace

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least three persons were killed and seven others injured in a suicide car bombing in Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, a government official confirmed.

Ismael Mukhtar Omar, government spokesman, said a suicide bomber, who blew himself up, targeted Blue Sky restaurant in central Mogadishu.

“Three people were killed and seven others injured in suicide bombing outside Blue Sky restaurant,’’ Omar said in a brief statement.

Witnesses said the suicide bomber blew up himself outside the restaurant near the heavily fortified presidential palace in Mogadishu.

The latest explosion came after a security warning of an imminent terror attack in the restive capital.

(NAN)

